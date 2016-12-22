Uproar in UP Assembly, Question Hour washed out

Lucknow, Dec 22: Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was today once again washed out after BJP and BSP members trooped into the well, creating an uproar to raise law and order and other issues in the state.

Members of both the parties jumped into the well of the House, protesting against the poor law and order conditions in the state and the recent announcement of the schemes launched by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP members also demanded resignation of Azam Khan for his alleged remark on Bulandshahr rape victims. Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the House for 20 minutes and later extended it till 12 noon and then the entire question hour till 12.20 PM.

PTI