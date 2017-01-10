Uproar in J&K assembly, Opposition stage walkout

Jammu, Jan 10: Opposition members walked out of the state assembly on Tuesday following an uproar over tension between two communities in Kathua district.

As the question hour was nearing its end, independent MLA Engineer Rashid stood up and started shouting over the alleged failure of the Jammu and Kashmir government to ease tensions between the two communities where clashes occurred on Monday.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta tried to restore order, but the MLA was soon joined by others from the National Conference (NC) including former ministers Ali Muhammad Sagar and Mian Altaf Ahmed.

Altaf said it was not for the first time that tensions had resulted in clashes between the communities.

He also accused the speaker of trying to silence Rashid, who he said, was raising pertinent issues in the house.

Heated arguments were also heard between Peoples Democratic Party minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri and Sagar. The opposition finally walked out of the house shouting slogans against the speaker whom they called a RSS speaker.

IANS