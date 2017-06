UP: Youth held for making objectionable remarks against Modi, Yogi

Muzaffarnagar, June 14: A youth was arrested in the district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu was nabbed from his home in Purkazi town on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him, said Anand Kumar, the Additional Director General of Meerut zone.

The accused Sonu has posted his video on a WhatsApp group in which he was seen making objectionable remarks against Modi and Adityanath in connection with the Centre's notification relating to cattle slaughter.

This was the third such incident in the district. A man was booked in Civil Lines area here on Saturday for posting an objectionable picture of Adityanath on social media while another person was booked in Khatauli town for a similar offense on Friday. Both the accused are absconding.

PTI