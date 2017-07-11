UP: Yogi govt presents its first budget, Rs 36,000 cr for farm loan waiver

The Yogi Adityanath-led governement in Uttar Pradesh presented its first budget on Tuesday with highlight being Rs 36,000 crore allocated for farm loans waiver.

The Budget session, which began at 11 am today, got off to a rough start with the Samajwadi Party raking up the issue of rising crime in the state and trooping towards the well of the house with posters and banners.

SP leaders were also irked by the government's move to remove the term 'Samajwadi' from the government schemes. The government announced several schemes in the name of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadyay.

Amid ruckus, state finance minister Rajesh Agrawal presented Rs 3.84 lakh crore Budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The session started by members observing two minute silence for the victims of Amarnath attack.

Here are the major highlights of the UP Budget:

33,200 police personnel would be recruited to improve law and order situation.

Rs 100 crore would be allocated to distribution of bags to school children.

Rs 50 crore provision has been proposed for WiFi scheme in the state.

Rs 2800 crore has been allocated for safe drinking water in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal.

Rs 71 crore to connect district headquarters with four lane roads.

The government has proposed a helicopter service to connect major cities at affordable cost.

The government has proposed January 24 to be celebrated as UP Diwas.

Rs 288 crore announced for four metros and Rs 3972 crore for the upkeep of state roads.

Rs 36 crore provision in Budget for loan waiver of farmers.

Rs 300 crore has been proposed for Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay urban deveploment plan.

The Finance Minister laid firm emphasis of eradication of poverty.

New scheme for groundwater conservation mission and a new policy for solar power would also be launched.

Rs 25 crore has been allocated to develop water sports in Ramgarh Taal in Yogi Adityanath's constituency Gorakhpur.

According to the schedule approved by assembly speaker Hridaynath Dixit, the budget session will have 14 sittings. Separate days have been earmarked for discussions on the 2017-18 budget and provisions for departments before it is passed.

OneIndia News