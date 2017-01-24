UP will 'shine' under Rahul, Akhilesh leadership: Robert Vadra

New Delhi, Jan 24: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday congratulated the Congress and Samajwadi Party for forging a "grand alliance" and said that Uttar Pradesh will "shine" under the leadership of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

"The alliance between Congress and SP (Samajwadi Party) is not only an alliance between two parties, its an alliance between two young and dynamic leaders - Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav," Vadra wrote on Facebook. "My best wishes to them for the upcoming UP Elections," Vadra said.

Congress and Samajwadi Party have forged an alliance ahead of the assembly elections in India's most populous state. Vadra, who is married to the Congress President's daughter Priyanka Gandhi, also said, "I am sure that under their dynamic leadership, UP will shine and become extremely progressive."

"Both youth icons will bring forth immense energy, brilliant ideas and implementation to transform UP into a world class state. Congratulations on the grand alliance!!" he added.

As per alliance, Congress will contest on 105 seats while Samajwadi Party would contest on 298 seats in the 403 seats assembly.

IANS