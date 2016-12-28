UP: Two men held with over 1,900 tortoises

Varanasi, Dec 28: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday and over 1,900 tortoises, worth Rs 60 lakh, were recovered from their possession in Varanasi, police said. The tortoises were being smuggled to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

Acting on a tip off, police intercepted a vehicle near Dafi Toll Plaza in Lanka police station area and nabbed two men with 1,959 tortoises worth Rs 60 lakh value in International market, they said.

The two men have been identified as Raju and Ajay, both hailing from Sultanpur, police said.

They were taking the consignment of the tortoises in 43 sacks from Sultanpur in a pickup van, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the two men and further interrogation of the two accused is underway, police said.

