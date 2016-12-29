UP: Senior IAS officer commits suicide

Sanjeev Dubey was posted as the Principal Secretary, Home Guards. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence.

Lucknow, Dec 29: Senior IAS officer, Sanjeev Dubey, committed suicide in Lucknow on Thursday, police said. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in the posh Gautampalli locality.

The 1987 batch IAS officer was currently posted as the Principal Secretary, Home Guards.

A suicide note found beside his body suggests that an ailment was troubling him, police said. His body was discovered in the evening by a domestic help.

Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police, have rushed to the spot. His wife and daughter live in Gurugram.

IANS

Thursday, December 29, 2016, 20:54 [IST]
