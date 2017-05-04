UP sadhus to fight Kashmiri stone pelters, protect jawans

Lucknow, May 4: A group of 1,000 Hindu religious men, under the umbrella of Jan Sena in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are all set to reach Kashmir to fight against stone pelters and protect army personnel. However, the members of Jan Sena have got no official permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"We sought permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow us into Kashmir for boosting the morale of jawans and helping them take on stone pelters, but did not get it. The district administration also denied us permission. However, we are determined to go, regardless of the consequences. If our members are stopped, we will travel in our individual capacity and regroup once we get there," said Jan Sena founder, Balyogi Arun Puri Chaitanay Maharaj.

The sadhus of UP are likely to leave for Kashmir from Kanpur on May 7, said a statement of the Jan Sena.

Puri told reporters that the 1,000-member Kanpur contingent will leave for Kashmir in 100 cars and three buses. Many more members of the Jan Sena will also leave for Kashmir on May 14.

As a part of their journey, they will also have a truck loaded with stones to fight against Kashmiri stone pelters. "Our disciples will collect more stones once we get there," he added.

"We will ask the jawans to keep us in the front row, so that army casualties are avoided. As we don't have families to mourn our death, we don't mind sacrificing our lives to safeguard that of our jawans," Puri said.

Puri informed that the volunteers have been trained in patharbaji (stone slinging) to combat 'anti-national' elements. "We plan to open patharbaji training centres in Kanpur and adjoining areas to teach more saints the art of stone slinging," he added.

OneIndia News