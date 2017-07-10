How UP resident Sandeep became part of a Lashkar module in Kashmir

In a big revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir police said that Sandeep Kumar Sharma was part of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module in the state. Making this revelation, the Inspector General of Police, J&K, Munir Khan said that they have arrested Sandeep from Muzzafarnagar and he is currently being questioned.

The first time that the police found about Sandeep was during the encounter with Bashir Lashkari, the dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant. Lashkar was gunned down in the encounter. It was then that they realised that Sandeep was staying with him in the same house at Batpora.

The IGP further added that the Lashkar terrorists took the help of Sandeep to loot ATMs in the state. He also said that they indulged in immoral activities in the villages.

Sandeep, a criminal from UP arrived in Kashmir in the month of January 2017. He came to the state to loot ATMs taking advantage of the situation in Kashmir. Sandeep who went by the alias Adil got away for long as the suspicion never fell on him owing to the fact that he was a non-local.

The Lashkar used him to loot ATMs. Whatever money they looted they would share with each other. Over a period of time, he became a hardened militant. He was also involved in three terror attacks along with the Lashkar. He was also involved in cases of weapon snatching, the IGP said.

OneIndia News