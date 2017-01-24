UP polls 2017: What the SP-Congress alliance means for BJP

The tie up between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017 may have changed the equations to a certain extent. The BJP was quick to dismiss the alliance and termed as a move aimed at saving Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's career.

The BJP feels that it is an alliance formed out of nervousness. As per the BJP's internal assessment, the Congress is not likely to win more than 50 to 60 seats. In such a scenario the SP had given the Congress 105 seats to contest and this clearly indicates that the two parties are nervous, a BJP insider informed.,

A BJP leader says that it is not right to compare it to the grand alliance that was formed in Bihar. It is a completely different scenario and to compare it in the context of Uttar Pradesh would be wrong. "This tie up could instead be compared to the Left-Congress tie up in West Bengal and we all know what a disaster that turned out to be," the BJP leader said.

When asked if the BJP was sending out feelers to the BSP, the leader denied it. He said that the BJP was confident of making its own. The leader also said both the BJP and the BSP had not announced any tie up and this was a sign that both parties are not nervous and are capable of doing well on their own.

OneIndia News