UP polls 2017: Priyanka features in Congress' campaigners list

Priyanka is said to have played an important role in the Congress' alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming UP polls.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Congress on Tuesday released a list campaigners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which includes the name of party president Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress on Monday said party workers wanted Priyanka to play a 'larger role' in politics. Several senior Congress leaders acknowledged her role in striking an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

The list of 40 campaigners also includes names of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former external affairs minister Salaman Khurshid, Sonia and 'party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced on Sunday that they will jointly contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The UP assembly has 403 seats, out of which the Samjwadi Party would contest 298 seats while the Congress will contest 105 seats.

Reports said that the decision on the alliance was taken after Priyanka had a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.


OneIndia News

Read more about:

up assembly elections 2017, congress, priyanka gandhi

Other articles published on Jan 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 