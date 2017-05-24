UP police thrash Samajwadi Party neta in 'Singham' style

A video footage of Uttar Pradesh police has emerged which reminds of a scene in Ajay Devgn-starrer movie 'Singham'.

A Samajwadi Party worker was thrashed by police on his butt in side the Badaun police station. The SP worker is seen begging for mercy in the video. Reports say the party workers was thrashed for allegedly interfering in a case. The video seemed to be shot clandestinely without knowledge of policemen.

