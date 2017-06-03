UP police files charge-sheet against Gayatri Prajapati, 6 others

Lucknow, Jun 3: Lucknow Police has filed a charge- sheet against former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati and six others for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The SIT of Lucknow Police on Friday filed the charge- sheet in a local court, a senior police officer said. A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014.

An FIR was registered on February 17 against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court.

On May 15, the SP leader Prajapati was arrested and was sent to 14 days judicial custody. After being on the run for weeks, the Uttar Pradesh politician, accused in a gang rape case was arrested in Lucknow.

The rape accused former Uttar Pradesh minister had absconded after the police had initiated action to arrest him. The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested 6 people including Gayatri Prajapati's son and nephew in connection with the case.

A woman had alleged that the neta and his accomplices had gang raped her and had also attempted to molest her teenage daughter. Action against Prajapati came only after the Supreme Court intervened and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure action against him. Apart from cases pertaining to rape, Gayatri Prajapati also faces charges under the POCSO act.

On April 28, Prajapati's bail was cancelled by the Allahabad high court bench. Prajapati was out on bail, granted by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses court on April 25 in connection with a rape case. Prajapati and six alleged accomplices are accused in the case.

On April 25, the former UP minister and his two accomplices were granted bail by a POSCO court in Lucknow.

Special judge of POCSO court Om Prakash Mishra had granted the bail to Prajapati, Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu on April 25.

In this regard, the court had asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount. On April 27, the UP government had decided to approach the high court to seek cancellation of rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's bail.

The Lucknow Police served court warrants in both cases at the district jail, where Prajapati is lodged since March 15. Supreme Court on April 24 had directed the UP government to ensure the protection of a woman who had lodged FIR against Gayatri for raping her and molesting her daughter.

(With Agency inputs)