UP panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for triple talaq

A panchyat in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh has fined a man Rs 2 lakh for giving triple talaq to his wife in a fit of rage. The 45 year old farmer has also been told to pay the 'mahar' of Rs 60,000 to his wife. Raees Ahmed of Moosapur village had married Rehana Begum (34) two years ago. She was his second wife.

Raees had divorced his wife ten days back following a dispute. Rehana returned to her parents at Sadiyanpur village after that. The panchayat by Turk community members, attended by members of 52 villages was held on Sunday afternoon at madrasa Khalil-ul-Uloom in Raisati village. It also asked Raees to return the valuables that he had allegedly received as dowry from Rehana's family.

The matter was taken up after Rehana's brother approached the panchayat. Before the panchayat, Raees was unable to justify the divorce. The panchayat took a serious view of the matter and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him. Shahid Hussain, coordinator of the Turk community panchayat, said: "For the last two months, community members have been regularly holding meetings in villages, asking people to avoid uttering talaq thrice in one go."

OneIndia News