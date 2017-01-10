UP: Pakistani arrested for violating visa rules

The police arrested Mohammad Younus, from Karachi in Pakistan, under the Foreigners Act.

Ghaziabad, Jan 10: A Pakistani man was arrested in Ghaziabad on Tuesday for violating visa rules by buying land, getting into the voters' list and obtaining a voter ID, police said.

The police stumbled on the identity of Mohammad Younus, from Karachi in Pakistan, who had been living in Dasna on a long-term visa since 1956.

He also bought property in his name, a police officer said.

"Although he has not been interrogated properly, we are sure he may have opened a bank account also," said the officer.

Younus has been booked under the Foreigners Act.

IANS

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 19:18 [IST]
