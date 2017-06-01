UP: Mother offers to sell kidney to pay daughters' education

Agra, June 1: In a perfect example that a mother can go to any extent for her children, a woman from Rohta region in Agra of Uttar Pradesh had offered to sell her kidney to anybody in need to pay the fees for the education of her daughter and ensure she her a secured life.

The incident came to light highlighting the sorry state of the education system in the country.

Through social organisation's help, Aarti Sharma uploaded a letter on a social media offering her kidney to anybody in need across the country.

Things turned sour when Aarti was unable to pay for her four children-- three daughters and a son-- who were studying in CBSE school and in addition, the children were shown exit door by the school administrators.

All was well with Aarti's husband until demonetisation where he faced the crisis in the business of ready made clothes.

The trouble began in the family after they were financially hit and were unable to pay fees for their children.

When Aarti approached local authorities for help, she was taunted saying 'one should educate their kids according to their status'.

Aarti then met newly-elected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured her of help, but till now it has not taken shape.

Hapless Aarti who lost her cool said people raise slogans 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but in reality, nobody wants to do anything but they do this only to get votes, adding that all are corrupt.

The daughters of Aarti aspires to become Indian Administrative Service officers and wants to works for the development of the country but these obstacles have hampered their dreams.

OneIndia News