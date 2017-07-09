UP: Dead body of man carried on rickshaw in Banda district

A dead body of a man was carried on a rickshaw followed by Government Railway Police constable sitting in an e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The incident happened on July 8.

Banda (UP): Dead body of man carried in a rickshaw followed by Government Railway Police (GRP) constable sitting in an e-rickshaw. (July 8) pic.twitter.com/r2e515Mji8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2017

However, the identity of the man is unknown and further details have not been disclosed.

Earlier in the month of June, a man from Bihar's Purnia district was forced to carry his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to his residence for the last rites.

These incident brought back memories of Dana Majhi, who carried his dead wife on his back last year in Odisha when he was allegedly denied a hearse by a hospital.

OneIndia News