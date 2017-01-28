UP ko yeh saath pasand hai: The new Congress-SP slogan

Lucknow, Jan 28: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address 14 joint rallies for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. The strategists of both parties decided that there will be two joint rallies addressed before each phase.

The two parties also decided to come up with a slogan for the joint rallies. The slogan that would be used goes like this, "UP ko yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this combination).

It may be recalled that the two parties have also decided to use another slogan Apne Ladke vs Bahari Modi. This slogan was aimed at telling the people that the BJP has not yet declared a local face for the UP elections.

Akhilesh and Rahul will also address a joint press conference at Lucknow on January 29. This would be followed by road show by Rahul Gandhi. Party workers of both the Congress and SP are excited about this combination. They feel that a strong message would be sent out as a result of this combination.

Meanwhile both parties continue to iron out differences regarding the candidates at Amethi and Rae Bareli which are both traditional strongholds of the Gandhi family.

There are five assembly seats in both these Parliamentary constituencies. Out of the ten seats, seven are with the SP. Priyanka Gandhi had recently spoken with Akhilesh requesting him to let the Congress contest on all ten seats. The Congress says that it is not contesting any of the seats in the Yadav family bastions at Azamgarh, Manipuri and Etawah. By this logic the SP too should return the favour, the Congress feels.

