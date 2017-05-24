UP: I-T department conducts raids at locations of senior bureaucrats

Acting against some bureaucrats across Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax department conducted raids on their premises in the state.

Written by: PTI
New Delhi, May 24: The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.

I-T department. Image for representation only

The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director Health Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer RTO Mamta Sharma, and special secretary prisons S K Singh.

The I-T officials said that the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them. The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.

