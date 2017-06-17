UP Guv dubs cheating in exams as 'cancer for education system'

Allahabad, Jun 17: Cheating in examinations is like cancer for the education system as it comes in the way of transforming youths into assets for the country, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik said on Saturday.

"India will be having the largest young population by 2025. It is essential that the youths become assets, and not liabilities, for the country. This can be ensured through quality education," he said at a function here to mark the first anniversary of the establishment of Allahabad State University.

"To maintain quality of education, it is important to rid the examinations of the scourge of cheating. Widespread use of such unfair means is like cancer for the educational system. The energy of the youths has to be channelled in a proper direction and this can be possible only if they are properly educated," he said.

The governor said a university was measured not just by the quality of its buildings and faculty, but by the calibre of its students.

"Hence, it is essential that our youths focus on all-round development of their personalities and do not end up being mere bookworms," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma noted the Yogi Adityanath administration would soon bring a new policy on holding elections of students unions.

Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said, "We want to ensure students union work for the interests of the students."

"Growing unemployment among the educated youths is a cause for concern. We are working towards aligning our education system with employment generation," he added.

PTI