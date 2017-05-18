UP govt to forward 200 triple talaq complaints to SC

As the hearing on triple talaq before a constitution bench is set to conclude today, the centre has proposed to forward 200 complaints regarding the issue to the Supreme Court of India. Over the past few months at least 200 complaints have been filed by Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh alone. These were forwarded to the state's law department.

The UP government has now decided that it would forward these complaints to the SC and this in turn would suggest that women are coming forward and seeking to address this problem.

The complaints have been collected by the women welfare department from across the state through the District Probationary Officers and Asha Jyoti Kendras. The UP government would however not be a party to the proceedings in the Supreme Court. The opinion of the law department is being sought to understand in what capacity could these applications and complaints relating to triple talaq be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News