UP govt allows CAG audit of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway authorities

Three industrial development authorities - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway- will be allowed to be audited by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) after the state government's nod, said reports. The UP governemnt has allowed the audit of Ghaziabad Development Authority by the CAG.

It must be recalled that the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government had denied permission to the CAG to audit the GDA. The issue had then prompted UP Governor Ram Naik to intervene who took up the issue with President Pranab Mukerjee.

During the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged large scale corruption in the GDA.

There have been allegations that the three authorities had made large-scale land allotments to the builders and other allottees at throw away prices in the past 10 years, a HT report said.

The report quoted Congress leader Raghuraj Singh as saying that the CAG audit would unearth several unknown scams in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

Some also allege that rules were flouted during the allotments and undue favours were granted to certain builders.

The CAG will audit all accounts and transactions, said Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development department principal secretary Alok Sinha.

OneIndia News