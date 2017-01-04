UP goes to poll on Feb 11; results for all states on March 11

Counting for all the five states that go to elections will be held on March 11, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced that security arrangements have been made to ensure that the election process is a smooth one.

Earlier, Zaidi announced that Uttar Pradesh would poll in seven phases. Elections at Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in single phases. Manipur would poll in two phases, Zaidi announced.

The all-important elections to UP will be held in seven phases. The first phase would be held on February 11 while the second and third phases would be held on February 15 and 19. On February 23 and 27 the fourth and fifth phases of the polls would be held. The sixth and seventh phase would be held on March 4 and 8.