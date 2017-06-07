UP goat achieves notoriety for eating master’s Rs 66,000

Lucknow, June 7: Sarvesh Kumar Pal, a resident of Siluapur village in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, definitely has a unique pet, a goat, which loves to gorge on paper products. Because of his pet, people from nearby villages are flocking to his house to take a selfie with the goat, these days.

Isn't it great? But to achieve such popularity, Pal, a farmer, had to endure a loss of Rs 66,000. Yes, your guess is as good as ours. The goat chewed up the entire amount without even burping for once.

On Monday, Pal got a rude shock when he found that the goat had chewed Rs 66,000, which he had kept in his trouser's pocket before he went to take a shower. After he came out from the washroom, he saw the goat savouring the currency notes.

The farmer raised an alarm, but to no avail. Pal managed to save only two notes as rest of them were already being swallowed by the paper-loving goat. Even the two notes that Pal took out from the mouth of the goat have already been damaged.

The notes, all in Rs 2,000 denomination, were meant to buy bricks for construction work currently underway in Pal's house.

"I was taking a bath and the money was kept in the pocket of my trousers. Notorious for eating all kinds of paper products, the goat seized the chance to munch on its favourite food. What to do, my goat is like a child to me," Pal, with a broad smile, told The Times of India.

"Later, two notes wet in saliva could be retrieved in a damaged condition," he added.

Since then guests from neighbourhood to nearby areas are visiting Pal's house to have a glimpse of the goat. Many are even taking selfies with the goat.

"Some even suggested to take the goat to a veterinarian and get some medicines to make the animal vomit and recover the lost money. Many asked me to sell the goat to a butcher as it has brought misfortune to us," Sarvesh said.

One of the farmer's neighbours suggested him to hand over the goat to the police as it had committed a serious crime. "We can't be cruel to our pet. It is like our own child," Sarvesh and his wife said.

OneIndia News