UP: FIR filed against 3 for uploading objectionable picture of Yogi on Facebook

Lucknow, June 13: An FIR has been lodged against three persons for allegedly uploading objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook on Sunday, say reports.

The FIR added that one of the accused also announced a reward of Rs One crore for anyone who kills the CM in the "controversial" Facebook post. The FIR was lodged at the City Kotwali police station area in Hathras district by an advocate Rajpal Singh.

The police is yet to arrest the three accused in the case. The three men have been identified as Sushil Yadav, Sunil Kumar Yadav and Syed Rehman Ilyas.

"Complainant of the case advocate Rajpal Singh alleged that Sushil Yadav uploaded an objectionable photograph of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 9 on his Facebook wall. Sunil Kumar Yadav commented on the photograph using derogatory words and also announced a reward of Rs one crore for killing the CM. Syed Rehman liked the comment," Station House Officer (SHO) of City Kotwali police station Surya Kant Dwivedi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

They have been booked under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Information Technology Act.

OneIndia News