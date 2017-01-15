UP elections: With SP-Cong inching closer, BJP looks to BSP

New Delhi, Jan 15: With posters of Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi surfacing in poll bound Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has decided to tone down the rhetoric against the BSP and focus on countering the SP-Congress together.

Although the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has not been formalised as yet, the writing on the wall is clear that the two parties will fight the elections together.

BJP strategists tell OneIndia that the SP-Congress combine cannot be taken lightly. "We need to do everything to counter them as it appears to be a formidable force. There is also a likelihood of back channel talks with the BSP," the BJP leader also informed.

A Congress leader informed that they are still in talks with the SP. There is also every chance of a Congress-SP and Lok Dal combine. The SP is ready to give both the Lok Dal and the Congress 135 seats.

The Congress leader, however, says that they are not worried about the Akhilesh faction losing the party symbol. The ECI is expected to deliver its verdict before January 17.

OneIndia News