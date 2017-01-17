UP elections: What bagging the 'Cycle' means for Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 17: There were jubilant scenes in the Akhilesh Yadav camp on Monday after the Election Commission of India recognised this faction as the real Samajwadi Party and allowed it to use the 'cycle' symbol.

While the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction has decided to move the High Court against the order of the ECI, the Akhilesh camp is wasting no time in getting their campaign up and running for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017.

Winning the battle in the ECI was a huge boost for Akhilesh. The voters in Uttar Pradesh connect to the cycle. Akhilesh stands to gain in every possible way following the ECI order. He will now stake a claim to his father's legacy and the voter would see him as the undisputed leader of the SP.

Being recognised as the real SP, he would also be able to overcome anti-incumbency. He will approach the voters fresh and also send a message to the people that he is not weak. Akhilesh through his five year tenure as the Chief Minister of UP has been accused of being weak and the son that never came out of his father's shadow.

Getting to retain the symbol also lets Akhilesh talk with possible allies such as the Congress and the Rahstriya Lok Dal in a confident manner. He would also be able to consolidate the Yadav-Muslim vote bank.

With an alliance with the Congress round the corner, Akhilesh may also succeed in pulling away the Muslim votes from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BSP had expected a large swing where the Muslim votes was concerned. However, the ECI's decision has given a clear picture about the SP and the Muslims may now move towards Akhilesh Yadav. The UP CM will go to the voter speaking about how he fought with his own family for the sake of the state. Akhilesh is however expected to gain more from the young voter in Uttar Pradesh.

OneIndia News