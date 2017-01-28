UP elections: Ram Temple will be a reality if BJP wins says manifesto

The much talked about BJP agenda of Ram temple in Ayodhya made a comeback to its manifesto as the party president unveiled the party's vision statement for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2017 in Lucknow. "Like we had promised in our 2014 manifesto, all attempts will be made to build the Ram temple constitutionally in Ram Janma Bhoomi," said party president Amit Shah. The banning of slaughter houses also found mention in the manifesto.

Shah was clear in reserving the temple issue to the very last and after he had spoken about the efforts party will take to safeguard minority rights, especially that of Muslim women in the backdrop of triple talaq. "If the Muslim women of Uttar Pradesh are willing, the state government (if led by BJP) will take their cause to the Supreme Court", he said. The BJP spoke of measures to stop the exodus from western UP and claimed that local population will have a lot to gain out of BJP's win.

Here is what the BJP's manifesto for UP has to say:

The BJP assured that 90 per cent jobs will be allocated to locals. Rs 2 lakh insurance will be given to landless labourers.

Interviews for grade 3 and grade 4 employees to be done away with in a bid to curb corruption.

Anti-land mafia task force in Uttar Pradesh.

To lure the youth, the BJP manifesto spoke of free wifi- to universities, free laptops to students, Rs 500 crore fund for meritorious students etc.

On infrastructure, the BJP promised round the clock electricity to the people of Uttar Pradesh, metros in cities such as Noida and Lucknow. Free LPG to the poor and assurance of transparency in appointments to government departments featured in the document.

In their welfare schemes for women, the BJP promised to set up three women police stations in every district. Pension for widows would be increased to Rs 1,000 and the age limit will be done away with said the BJP manifesto.

Rs 500 crore scholarship fund for meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh

Jan Kalyan Sankalp Patra promises 0% loans for small and marginal farmers. The manifesto promises to distribute laptops, plus 1 GB data free for a year

Within 45 days all the goons and culprits will be back in jail

Food processing park to be set up; 24 hours power to be supplied, cheaper rates for the poor

BJP to form teams at district levels to check 'exodus' of people due to communal tension

BJP is going to win the UP assembly elections and the construction work of Ram Mandir will start as per Indian law

Free education up to Class XII; fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students

Special monitory schemes for girl child in Uttar Pradesh. Anti-Romeo Dal to protect college and school going girl students from goons

Sugarcane farmers to get all dues within 120 days

Within 45 days, all the goons and culprits will be back in jail

Rs 500 Cr scholarship fund for meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh

Will launch 108 ambulances and establish 25 new medical colleges, super speciality hospitals and 6 AIIMS in UP

We will ban all mechanised abattoirs and no new abattoirs will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh

OneIndia News