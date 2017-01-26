UP elections: Rahul-Akhilesh in quadry about what they should talk about

Lucknow, Jan 26: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party may have stitched up an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, but issues relating to the joint campaign by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have cropped up. For the Congress the major worry is that Rahul Gandhi will end up as a junior partner when he addresses rallies along with Akhilesh.

The Congress feels that before the two leaders begin addressing joint rallies in UP, strategists from both sides should sit across the table and discuss what needs to be spoken. The Congress feels that the target should be the BJP and hence Akhilesh should be asked to step up the attack. The Congress leaders feel that Akhilesh has been rather mild in his attack of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Congress leader informed that during a rally if Rahul steps up the attack on Modi and Akhilesh is mild, it would not gel too well. There ought to be no confusion on the talking points during these joint addresses and hence it becomes important that the two sides plan out a strategy, the Congress leader also informed.

The other confusion prevailing is the line that needs to be taken while addressing these joint addresses. The SP will only focus on development and the Congress has nothing to tom-tom about especially in UP. Members of the Akhilesh team says that the Congress must accept this fact as this is a state election and the focus would be development. The SP has a much larger presence in UP and the Congress must play the role of a junior partner, the SP feels.

Another point of contention would be the Muzzafarnagar riots. The SP would want to avoid that topic as this incident took place under its regime. The Congress however feels that in order to dish out the minority votes this issue has to be addressed. Further incidents such as Dadri and Kairana too must be spoken about the Congress also feels. The alliance has been formed only to get in the minority votes and prevent them from going to the BSP. Hence it becomes important to raise these issues.

The SP however feels that raising this issues would send out a bad signal to the voter that it was unable to provide security to the minorities.

OneIndia News