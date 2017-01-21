UP elections: Priyanka steps in as SP-Congress alliance derails

New Delhi, Jan 21: It may be a while before Uttar Pradesh gets to witness Priyanka Gandhi campaigning for a Samajwadi Party-Congress combine. Priyanka is being sent as an emissary to meet with Akhilesh Yadav, in a bid to strike a deal between the two parties for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017.

While Ghulam Nabi Azad had on Tuesday announced a pact with the SP, there was a twist to the tale when the list of 210 candidates was announced on Friday. The SP's list included nine seats that were held by the Congress and this has angered the grand old party.

The Congress has been blaming the SP for the breakdown in talks. The Congress says that Akhilesh went back on his word while announcing the list of candidates. While there is anger in the Congress ranks, the party still does not want to let go off the alliance. It is still willing to talk peace and strike a deal with the SP.

The Congress confirmed that Priyanka would be part of the talks with the SP. She has been roped in to strike peace and ensure that the pact goes through. The Congress has been demanding 100 seats, but the SP is ready to give out 85 only.

The SP's Kiramoy Nanda said that they were yet to get any positive response from the Congress on the issue of an alliance. The SP is prepared for an alliance, but could spare only 85 of the 403 seats, Nanda added.

He explained that the Congress would get those seats where the party was in the first place or in those constituencies where the SP stood at third, fourth and fifth spots.

OneIndia News