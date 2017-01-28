UP elections: Mayawati shoots back at BJP; calls manifesto ‘a farce’

Minutes after Amit Shah accused the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of destroying Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party president's statements.

While releasing the manifesto Shah claimed that the BSP and the SP have been the ruin of UP, to which Mayawati shot back stating that the BJP's manifesto was an attempt to cheat the people. Mayawati accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its previous promises. "The BJP is a communal party and I have no qualms in declaring it so. People of Uttar Pradesh will not forget communal incidents including Dadri and Muzzafarnagar," Mayawati said.

"Before levelling corruption charges against opposition parties, the BJP should introspect how it allowed Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi to go scot free," Mayawati said lashing out at BJP's charges of corruption against her party.

Mayawati also pulled up the BJP for demonetisation and the impact it had on the poor of the country.

OneIndia News