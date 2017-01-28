UP elections: ‘Here just for the money,’ quips candidate; sparks debate

In a brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct, an independent candidate in Uttar Pradesh claimed that he 'will fool the people to win elections' and was in the electoral fray 'only to make money'. Gopal Chaudhary, who filed his nomination to contest from the Agra South assembly seat earlier this week, unashamedly blurted it out while talking to the media. "I have no agenda in politics. My only agenda is to make money and invest it. Isn't that what the leaders of Samajwadi Party are doing? That is exactly what I will do as well," the independent candidate said.

Whether he meant what he said or was mocking the political parties and leaders of Uttar Pradesh has become a raging debate on social media. While many appreciate his bold-faced 'honesty', others have accused him of insulting the voters as well as the election process. His interview clipping has gone viral evoking mixed reactions.

"In a large country like India, if one man can fool 125 crore people and become the prime minister, he must have some capability of fooling the public. So, why can't I do it? I will also fool public. I will use all my wits," he said taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He even laid out his plan in case he wins the elections. "I will keep 25 per cent of the development funds. I may not have complete knowledge of how to make money but I will learn quickly with the help of government officials," he said.

OneIndia News