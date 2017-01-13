UP elections: Akhilesh to float Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Party?

Lucknow, Jan 13: Akhilesh Yadav is likely to ride a motorcycle if he loses the cycle. With father and son in a battle for the Samajwadi Party's symbol, 'Cycle', Akhilesh has assured his party workers that he would begin campaigning soon and is likely to float the Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Party.

[Also Read: Talks between Congress, Akhilesh-led SP alliance to revive after EC hearing]

Both Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav would wait for the outcome of the verdict by the Election Commission of India, on who would get to keep the party symbol. The ECI will meet on Friday and has indicated that it would like to deliver the date before January 17 when the nomination process begins for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

If the ECI freezes the symbol, then both father and son would float new outfits. Mulayam has decided to merge his faction with the Lok Dal and use its symbol-- two bullocks and a farmer tilling land, Akhilesh is likely to call his outfit the Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Party. The symbol of this party will be a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, party workers have been urging Akhilesh to start campaigning soon. He told workers on Thursday that he would kick-start his campaign soon. When party workers asked him if he would be floating a new outfit, he said that it would depend on the outcome of the ECI verdict.

OneIndia News