UP elections: After announcing alliance, SP, Congress in seat sharing talks

New Delhi, Jan 18: After announcing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, the Congress is finalising the smaller details which includes the number of seats it wants to contest. During a meeting between Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Ram Gopal Yadav of the SP, the former sought 89 seats.

[Also Read: Hear us too: Akhilesh faction in SC on symbol row]

While the Samajwadi Party is ready to give the Congress a good number of seats, there are still some issues over a few constituencies. Sources in the Congress tell OneIndia that everything would be finalised by Thursday. Things are moving at a brisk pace as the campaign needs to get underway at the earliest.

The SP too has indicated that the finer details need to be sorted out soon. Thanks to the family feud, the campaign has been delayed and Akhilesh Yadav wants to lose no time now.

Ram Gopal and Azad would continue to hold discussions over seat sharing. They would also keep in mind the Rashtriya Lok Dal which is likely to be part of the alliance. Some seats would have to be allocated to the RLD as well.

In another development, Akhilesh is likely to release a fresh list of candidates. He is likely to give tickets to a majority of the sitting MLAs from the SP. However, the list will not have the name of his uncle Shivpal and the same has been indicated to Mulayam Singh Yadav as well.

OneIndia News