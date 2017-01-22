UP elections 2017: Congress gets 105 seats in pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party

The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017 has finally been sealed. As per the agreement, the Congress would fight on 105 seats.
The talks had run into troubled waters on Saturday and both sides had almost called the alliance off. However, after the intervention of Congress president Sonia Gandhi both sides came to an agreement.
Akhilesh also held back channel talks with the Congress. The SP's Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said that the alliance would not go through as his party needed to contest at least on 300 seats. Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, however, sounded more optimistic and said that a clear picture would emerge soon.\
Oneindia News