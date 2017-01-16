UP election 2017: Its official --Mulayam will contest against son Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest against his son and state Chief Minister Akhilesh in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Mulayam has told party workers that he would contest against his son to save the party.

"He is hobnobbing with our rivals. I have tried convincing him, but he does not realise his mistakes. He is doing everything to hurt the party's prospects," Mulayam told party workers.

He also accused Akhilesh of turning the Muslims against the party. He said that he (Mulayam) tried everything to save the party, but was unable to. Mulayam said that he would never allow any communal forces to ruin the SP.

Both Mulayam and Akhilesh factions are awaiting the decision of the Election Commission of India. The ECI has reserved orders on which faction gets to retain symbol of the party. Both factions already have a plan B in case the ECI decides to freeze the symbol.

One India News