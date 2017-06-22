UP cop faces inquiry for asking sexual favour from rape survivor

A cop, who reportedly asked sexual favour from a rape survivor for taking action against the rapists, is undergoing an inquiry in Rampur city, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman who was raped by two men in February went to register the complaint against the rapists who are roaming freely. Sensing threat to her life she decided to take the matter with the city police. But when she turned down officer's demand of sexual favour, the officer filed a closure report instead, reports Times of India.

Later, the helpless woman was left with no other option, but to record her conversations with the officer. Subsequently, she submitted the CD to the SP on Wednesday, who has now ordered an inquiry against the IO.

Reports say even the police had first refused to lodge a FIR. It was only when she approached a local court a week later that a case was registered. The victim recalled that she was time and again asked about the sequence of rape and objectionable questions.

However, Rampur superintendent of police said that prima facie, the voice in the audio clip doesn't match with that of the SI. But assured thorough investigation of her charges.

