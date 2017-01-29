UP: Cong, RLD candidates booked for violation of model code of conduct

Mathura, Jan 29: A Congress and an RLD candidate are among three persons booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Uttar Pradesh.

"An FIR has been registered against Congress candidate Jagdish Nauhar for running his election office without prior permission and distributing food items amongst his supporters," Sadanand Gupta, SDM and returning officer of Mathura assembly constituency said.

"An FIR was registered against the RLD candidate Yogesh Nauhar for canvassing without permission," he said.

According to SDM, a notice has been served to the Pradhan of village Raipur, Digambar Singh, for not maintaining cleanliness at the booth of his village. On the basis of complaint from Arvind Kumar of Chaubiya Para, a case has also been registered against Ashish Agrawal under U/S 67 IT Act and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) IPC for allegedly posting objectionable message on a social networking site.

"40 messages have been posted between January 9 to 23, related to Muzaffarnagar and Jammu and Kashmir riots, along with hateful messages," SP city, Ashok Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Mayank Sharma, son of BJP candidate S K Sharma, has been booked for addressing a small gathering in a Bhairai-based village temple, without taking prior permission, the SDM said.

PTI