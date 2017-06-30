Calling it inauspicious, Yogi Adityanath orders pruning of fig trees on kanwar yatra route

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Thursday to discuss kanwar yatra which is mostly taken out in the state during the Shravan month of Hindu calendar.

During the meeting, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that no obscene or provocative film songs are played during the processions.

He further ordered the pruning of cluster fig trees on the Kanwar Yatra route as they are considered inauspicious by many devotees. Adityanath also said that there will be different camps which will be set up for women kanwariyas and also CCTV will be installed wherever there is mixed population.

The chief minister also directed to ensure that the procession would be peacefil and that kanwariyas who move barefoot faced no trouble and ambulances and roadways buses should be available.

OneIndia News