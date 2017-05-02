UP cabinet approves GST implementation from July 1

Uttar Pradesh, May 2: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the GST Bill ahead of introducing it in the forthcoming assembly session so that the new tax regime could be rolled out from July 1, state government spokesperson and Minister Siddharthanath Singh said.

Singh also said that "from now on Uttar Pradesh Day will be celebrated on January 24, the day of its formation. The celebrations were necessary for giving a strong identity to the state," he said.

"The state cabinet has also approved the transfer policy 2017-18 for government officials and employees under which transfers can only take place till June 30. Officials and employees who are in one post for long durations will also be re-jigged soon," he said.

The state cabinet also approved rules for the district mineral board and instructed that a new policy will have to be implemented within three months.

IANS