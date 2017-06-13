UP: Bride refuses to marry gutka addict groom

A girl from Murarpatti village in Uttar Pradesh refused to marry a man after she found him chewing gutka (tobacco).

According to police, the bridegroom who is resident of Dalan Chapara had reached the wedding hall with his baraat. The bride who was sitting inside the mandap for wedding rituals spotted him chewing on tobacco and refused to tie the knot with him.

Though friends and relatives of both the bride and groom tried to convince her overnight but failed to make her change the decision.

This didn't end here, the relatives of the groom even went to the police station and complaint against her. The bride, however, stood her ground and insisted that she would never marry a gutka addict.

OneIndia News