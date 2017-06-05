UP Board Result 2017, Class 10, 12 to be declared on June 9, 12 noon, how to check

The UP Board Result 2017, Class 10, 12, will be declared on June 9 at 12 noon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Chairman Amarnath Verma has confirmed the news about the declaration of results. The results can be checked on the official websites once they are announced.

The results will be declared simultaneously, the official also said. This year, there has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results which has caused stress and anxiety among the students. This was due to the elections that were held in the state in March.

Once the results are declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) students can check the same at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively UP 10th and 12th results can be checked at results.gov.in or results.nic.in.

How to check UP Board Result 2017, Class 10, 12:

Log on to upresults.nic.in , results.gov.in or results.nic.in

, or Click on the relevant stream

Enter roll number and other details

View your results and download

Take a printout

OneIndia News