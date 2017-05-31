UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017 likely on June 1, how to check

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017 may be declared on June 1. Officials at the board have however not given any clarity on when the results would be declared. Some sites suggest that a notification regarding the results would be posted on the official website of the board today. Once the results are declared it would be available on the official website.

This year, there has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results which has caused stress and anxiety among the students. This was due to the elections that were held in the state in March. Once the results are declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) students can check the same at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively UP 10th and 12th results can be checked at results.gov.in or results.nic.in.

How to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017:

Log on to upresults.nic.in , results.gov.in or results.nic.in

, or Click on the relevant stream

Enter roll number and other details

View your results and download

Take a printout

OneIndia News