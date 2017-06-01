UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017: Confirmed for first week of June

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017 may be declared in the first week of June said a board official. The results will be declared simultaneously, the official also said. However the date most likely that the results will be declared on is June 5, sources indicate.

This year, there has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results which has caused stress and anxiety among the students. This was due to the elections that were held in the state in March. Once the results are declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) students can check the same at upresults.nic.in. Alternatively UP 10th and 12th results can be checked at results.gov.in or results.nic.in.

How to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2017:

Log on to upresults.nic.in , results.gov.in or results.nic.in

, or Click on the relevant stream

Enter roll number and other details

View your results and download

Take a printout

OneIndia News