UP BJP chief downplays reports of resentment over ticket distribution

Lucknow, Jan 25: Amid resentment over giving tickets to those who recently joined BJP, party's Uttar Pradesh chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the party would listen to the disgruntled workers and resolve the matter.

"BJP has taken care to honour its hardworking cadre with tickets and only those who came from other parties having the prospects of winning the assembly elections have been nominated," he said at a press conference.

"There is no fight in BJP over tickets," he remarked.

Referring to the SP-Congress alliance, he said BJP would emerge victorious even if the BSP joined the alleance. Describing SP as a sinking ship, he said nobody can save it as it was mired in corruption.

Ridiculing Congress for its slogan '27 saal, UP behaal' and ultimately riding the 'bicycle', the SP's symbol, Maurya alleged it has exposed the real face of both the parties.

He also accused DGP Javeed Ahmed of working as 'office bearer of the ruling party' and asked the Election Commission to remove him to ensure fair polls.

PTI