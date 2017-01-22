UP: BJP announces its second list of 155 candidates

New Delhi, Jan 22: The BJP on Sunday released its second list of 155 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will be contesting from Noida.

#UPDATE Rita Bahuguna to contest from Lucknow Cantt,Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, Garima Singh to contest from Amethi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were announced by its General Secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Let Congress & Samajwadi Party be, if BSP also joins alliance BJP will still emerge victorious: KP Maurya, UP BJP Pres #UPElection2017 pic.twitter.com/T3GkN4zwrB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

The candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee at a meeting presided over by President Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

The BJP has till now declared 304 of the 403 candidates. The staggered elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on February 11.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 at a joint press conference addressed by Raj Babbar and Samajwadi Party's state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Samajwadi party will field 298 candidates while the Congress will field 105 in the upcoming UP eletions.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)