UP assembly polls 2017: Congress’ CM face Sheila Dikshit has a tough time ahead

Lucknow, Jan 4: At a time when the old guard of most of the political parties are pushed aside into oblivion, often relegated to be margdarshak (guide), it came as a surprise to many when veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit was declared as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by her party.

In the battleground of Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress has been out of power for the last 27 years, things seem bleak for the former Delhi CM and her party.

Who is she?

Birth and education: Dikshit was born on March 31, 1938, in Kapurthala, Punjab. She did her Masters in History from Miranda House College of University of Delhi. She also has a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Delhi.

Political career: In an old interview, the 78-year-old politician admitted that her entry into politics was 'purely accidental'. Dikshit was brought into politics by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. After heading Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, as its CM, she also served Kerala as governor from March to August 2014.

Controversies: Diskhit is not new to controversies. During her decades long career, the veteran Congress leader's name has been dragged in a couple of corruption cases, the most prominent one was the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam. She also faced flak for her insensitive remarks towards women during Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in 2012.

OneIndia News