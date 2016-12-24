Muzaffarnagar, Dec 24: 1,12,746 new voters have been included in the voter list as per revised electoral roll in the district, making it a total of 19,12,228 people who will exercise their franchise in the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

19,12,228 people including 8,72,039 women and 163 voters from third gender would exercise their franchise in coming up assembly polls, expected early next year.

The District Magistrate DK Singh told PTI here today that in six assembly constituencies- Budhana, Purkazi, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Charthwal and Miranpur, 887 polling stations and 1614 polling booths have been established.

He said that during correction of voter list drive, 1,12,746 new voters, including 65,637 women voters have been included in voter list. Meanwhile, the district authorities have started preparation for ensuring peaceful polls in the district.

PTI