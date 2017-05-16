UP Assembly passes GST Bill

Lucknow, May 16: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed goods and Services Tax Bill on Tuesday. After tabling the GST Bill in the Assembly the Chef minister Yogi Adityanath said the GST as a landmark decision towards the economic growth. He urged MLAs to clear the Bill unopposed as it will be a big relief for the common people.

On Monday, Yogi tabled the GST Bill in the opening session of 17th Uttar Pradesh Assembly but it was passed on Tuesday unopposed. With this, the state will become the 10th state to pass GST bill.

UP minister Suresh Kumar on Monday said that the state government is confident that the tax revenue would grow under the GST which was adopted in the country. He also said that the new tax regime is implemented, revenue of Uttar Pradesh will likely increase.

On Monday afternoon, Yogi inaugurated a workshop on GST Bill for the legislators where the both opposition Samajwadi Party leaders and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders attended the workshop in Lok Bhavan. The workshop was believed to be organised by the initiative of Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.

Addressing the legislators in the workshop, Yogi said that UP will become the 9th state after it passes the GST Bill in the Assembly during the current session.

He said that he was overwhelmed to see a massive turnout by the MLAs and MLCs of all parties. He said that the gathering is encouraging that all legislators are cutting the party lines and are participating in the GST workshop.

He added that the hall is packed to the capacity and said that it led him to believe that the Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has mobilised crowd from the Assembly segment in Unnao. He also added that he know each MLA personally and was glad they were present.

On May 2, the chief minister approved a proposal regarding the implementation of GST in the state during the Cabinet meeting.

States which passed GST Bill and when

Telangana had passed the Bill on April 9

Bihar had passed the Bill on April 24

Rajasthan had passed the Bill on April 26

Jharkhand had passed the Bill on April 27

Chhattisgarh had passed the Bill on April 28

Haryana had passed the Bill on May 4

Uttarakhand had passed the Bill on May 2

Goa Assembly had passed the Bill on May 9

Andhra Pradesh had passed the Bill on May 16

Uttar Pradesh had passed the Bill on May 16.

OneIndia News