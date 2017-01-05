UP assembly elections 2017: Why the SP is a confused lot

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced poll dates for Uttar Pradesh. While all parties in the electoral race have begun campaigning, candidates of the Samajwadi party are a confused lot. With warring factions fighting over party symbol and candidate list, assembly seat hopefuls are yet to take up campaigns and seek votes. While some candidates enjoy the support of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav others are endorsed by his son and state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while some are favoured by both.

Despite factions naming them as candidates, a clash in the name list is restricting candidates to take up campaigning. Fear of being dropped from the list may be their first concern, but candidates are also unsure of the symbol with which they will go to polls. With both factions of the SP seeking the EC's intervention to decide ownership of the 'cycle' symbol, candidates are on a wait and watch more before beginning campaigning.

The election commission has stated that a decision will be arrived at over ownership of party symbol after due consideration of petitions by both factions of the SP. Meanwhile, Akhilesh has been hinting at a possible patch up by stating that all activities in the SP are taking place with Mulayam's consent and blessing. In the race for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the more ground SP loses, the additional support other parties are gathering.

OneIndia News